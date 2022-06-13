Alessandra Ambrosio “always has fun” with her outfits.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel believes she’s “become more confident” in herself and has translated into what she puts on her body.

The 41-year-old supermodel told Harper’s Bazaar: "I think I’m still happy to be playful and go with my mood, or match the occasion, so I’ve always had fun with my looks. But I think the change has been internal. Over the years, I have become more confident with who I am and how I present myself. So I can experiment and try on looks without feeling at all self-conscious."

Alessandra revealed that her “go-to-style” is inspired by love of going to the beach.

She said: "I love the beach, love the water, so my go-to style is a summer dress, strappy sandals, jeans, a casual top and always my Omega."

The Dior model listed Old Hollywood stars Brigitte Bardot, Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe as major influences in their life due to their “timeless” style.

Alessandra said: "The style icons: Brigitte Bardot, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, because they carried themselves with confidence and a sense of fun. They also embraced a timeless look."

The Dolce and Gabanna model wants her two children with her husband Jamie Mazur - 13-year-old daughter Anja and 10-year-old son Noah - to “feel happy and comfortable” and maintain their independence.

Alessandra said: "I want them to feel happy and comfortable in their own skin, so I would gently guide them if I felt they were trying to be someone they’re not. But I’m happy for them to take their own journey. It’s the only way.”

The brunette beauty emphasised the importance to being "authentic" with your style choices, following your heart.

Alessandra said: "I think the best advice would be to remain authentic. You can be playful and follow your instincts. You can’t abandon yourself entirely; you have to stay true to who you are, even when you’re wearing something that you wouldn’t normally choose."