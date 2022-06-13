Post Malone has "messed up" his voice by smoking up to 80 cigarettes a day.

The 26-year-old musician admitted that is "probably" the most he's ever consumed in a day, but he typically smokes half that amount, even though he knows it's bad for him.

Asked about his habit on the 'Full Send' podcast, he said: “On a really terrible day — there’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day… 40 to 45.

“By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out,’ you know. But by the time I open that third pack I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of s*** and I need to go to sleep.'...

“It definitely has [messed up my voice], but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?”

The 'One Right Now' hitmaker has a "special zone" where he goes to "rip cigs" and play games, having broken the habit of smoking in bed.

He said: “I used to [smoke in my bed] but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my 'Magic: The Gathering' s***, so I just go down there and f****** rip cigs and build decks and die in 'Apex Legends'.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Post admitted he has rekindled his passion for music, having gone through a period of questioning his own motives.

He said: “What you love to do, at a certain point, it becomes your job. And then it gets very hard to say, ‘am I actually doing this for me and my fans or am I doing this to make a living?’

“I got to a point where I was like, I love making music. This is what I’m supposed to do. This is what makes me happy.”