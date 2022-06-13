Post Malone messed up his voice with staggering smoking habit

© BANG Media International

Tags

Post Malone has "messed up" his voice by smoking up to 80 cigarettes a day.

The 26-year-old musician admitted that is "probably" the most he's ever consumed in a day, but he typically smokes half that amount, even though he knows it's bad for him.

Asked about his habit on the 'Full Send' podcast, he said: “On a really terrible day — there’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day… 40 to 45.

“By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out,’ you know. But by the time I open that third pack I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of s*** and I need to go to sleep.'...

“It definitely has [messed up my voice], but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?”

The 'One Right Now' hitmaker has a "special zone" where he goes to "rip cigs" and play games, having broken the habit of smoking in bed.

He said: “I used to [smoke in my bed] but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my 'Magic: The Gathering' s***, so I just go down there and f****** rip cigs and build decks and die in 'Apex Legends'.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Post admitted he has rekindled his passion for music, having gone through a period of questioning his own motives.

He said: “What you love to do, at a certain point, it becomes your job. And then it gets very hard to say, ‘am I actually doing this for me and my fans or am I doing this to make a living?’

“I got to a point where I was like, I love making music. This is what I’m supposed to do. This is what makes me happy.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend