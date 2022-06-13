Charlize Theron is a "dance mom".

The 'Atomic Blonde' actress spends a lot of her time chaperoning her daughters Jackson, 10, and seven-year-old August to dance classes but she is happy to do so because they are so passionate about their hobby.

She told People magazine: "They are still just loving dance. They're so dance-obsessed.

"They've forced me into becoming a dance mom, which is like, just so insane, but that's what I am now. I'm literally just an Uber driver, and I show up to recitals. That's it."

Despite still being so young, the 46-year-old star is amazed her kids - who she adopted as a lone parent - are already catching her up when it comes to their height.

She said: "They're just so tall. My 10 year old is like under my chin and I don't know what's going on. But they're happy, and they're healthy, and they're very happy that it's summer."

Charlize previously admitted she finds impressing her kids more rewarding than Hollywood acclaim.

The 46-year-old actress revealed that she is more concerned about impressing her daughters Jackson, nine, and August, six, than receiving awards.

Discussing her role as the voice of Morticia Addams in the animated franchise 'The Addams Family', she said: "I can tell they are quietly pretty chuffed their mum is Morticia.

"As a mum who, like all mothers, wants their kids to think she's cool, it's a feeling no Oscar can replace."

The Oscar-winning star explained that she noticed many parallels between the Addams Family and her own brood.

Charlize said: "I love the relationship between them, their values. We need to find kindness and understanding for others who might not look or talk like us. To be a part of something like this and know families will see it really resonates with me.

"If it grabs them somewhere in the heart and makes them think a little differently about things, boy, that would be great.

"I've always made sure they know exactly who we were as a family, what we stand for and what our values are. Kindness and treating others in the way you want to be treated is how to go through life."