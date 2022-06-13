Jason Blum has indicated that a third 'Happy Death Day' movie is possible.

The Blumhouse Productions boss produced the first two films in the slasher franchise and confirmed that he has held "discussions" with director Christopher Landon about making another flick.

Quizzed about the film's status by Screen Rant, Jason said: "I'm glad you did, because guess who I had lunch with yesterday? Mr. Christopher Landon. And guess what we discussed? 'Happy Death Day 3'.

"We discussed it. I'm not saying we're doing it, but we discussed it. It was very much on the top of our minds. I'm not saying we're doing it, but I'm not saying we're not doing it."

The 'Happy Death Day' series follows Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), a college student who gets murdered on the night of her birthday. She then gets stuck in a time loop and must identify her killer to escape the cycle.

Jason previously suggested that it was "challenging" to keep the franchise going but he was "not giving up" on bringing a third film to the big screen.

The 53-year-old producer said: "I'm not giving up. That's like the next 'Purge' movie. There's nothing official.

"I think Chris Landon's one of the most talented filmmakers we've ever worked with. We continue to work with. And I want to continue that franchise some way.

"It's what happens when the box office really falls off on a second movie, it's much more challenging to keep it going, but I'm going to try. I've got some ideas up my sleeve."

Jessica is also ready to make another movie and suggested that Christopher "has the idea" for another story in the pipeline.

She explained: "All I’ll say is that I know [director] Chris [Landon] has the idea in his brilliant brain because he is a genius, he is a master, and he’s one of my favourite humans in the whole world.

"I honestly don’t know. Making movies is such crazy alchemy and chance, and a mixture of luck, money, and right time, right place."