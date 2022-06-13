DeWanda Wise embraced playing an "imperfect hero" in 'Jurassic World Dominion'.

The 38-year-old actress stars as former air force pilot Kayla Watts – who aids Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) on their mission to protect dinosaurs – and she liked the heroic nature of her character.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, DeWanda said: "Just naturally, the core of her arc is a very classical hero's call. Oftentimes, when you're in this space – when you're in the action space – the hero just is. And this is one of the first times in this franchise that you meet a hero who is called to arms.

"Something that really moved me deeply with Kayla was this notion of the imperfect hero, of being able to essentially start and serve from where you are, and a homecoming... because in my mind, after this, she's going home to Detroit. And she's coming home to the fullness of her integrity."

DeWanda says she wasn't daunted by joining the popular 'Jurassic Park' franchise and believes that the dinosaurs are the real stars of the show.

The 'She's Gotta Have It' star explained: "On one hand, I'm super step-by-step. So I try not to think of things in a way that would freeze me. I talked to (director Colin Trevorrow) from the very beginning about who makes an impact. And when I got the script, I just started essentially preparing for the given circumstances of the actual thing.

"As it pertains to the larger franchise of it all, it's a very warm franchise, there's a very loving fan base. It's also one where, you know, the stars are the dinosaurs. So it takes the pressure off."