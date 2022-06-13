Julianne Hough feels a "whole new energy" in the latest stage of her life.

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' professional finalised her divorce from Brooks Laich last week, two years after they split, and she is "feeling good" about her new life in New York, where she is based while starring in Tony-nominated Broadway show 'POTUS'.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[Life is busy]. Eight shows a week on Broadway. I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it's so incredible. I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world.

"This is where I'm meant to be right now, so, feeling good."

Julianne admitted it is "incredible" to be part of the Broadway community.

She gushed on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday (12.06.22): "Oh my goodness. It's absolutely incredible. To be a part of this Broadway community has always been something that I've dreamed of, and the fact that I get to be here the year that Broadway is back and the Tony Awards are back at Radio City and POTUS is nominated, I mean, it's just amazing. I feel so grateful...

"Honestly, I'm so grateful. The fact that there's people that want to pay money to come and see our shows, and that we can offer any kind of entertainment and relief and humour - I mean, that's what I feel like I was put on this earth to do, is just to bring joy and entertainment to people."