Sir Mick Jagger honoured Yungblud for carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll in the 21st century by presenting with a guitar inspired by the late Buddy Holly.

The Rolling Stones singer met with the 24-year-old musician backstage at his band's gig in Liverpool on June 9 and handed over the special instrument in conjunction with The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation (TBHEF) to celebrate Yungblud's work.

Mick said of the young star: "That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll."

Yungblud retweeted pictures of their meeting and wrote: "Thank you for a beautiful night. A masterclass in rock n roll. Always meet ur heroes."

Veteran rocker Mick is an ambassador for The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation (TBHEF) and the special moment marked Yungblud's welcome into the organisation.

The guitar - which is handbuilt by Atkin Guitars of Canterbury, UK - is inspired by Buddy's Gibson J-45 which he used to write many of his hits and the gift celebrates the artist's "contribution to the art of songwriting and performing".

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, has been involved with the organisation in the past as he previously attended a songwriting retreat sponsored by the foundation and wrote his hit 'Strawberry Lipstick' during a second trip to the retreat in 2015.

The retreat was held close to the site of Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset where Yungblud will be performing for the first time at the end of June.

The special Buddy Holly guitars given out to artists are named after songs recorded by Buddy. Mick's is named 'Not Fade Away' which was famously covered by the Rolling Stones.

Yungblud's instrument is called 'Blue Suede Shoes' named after the Elvis Presley hit which was also recorded by Buddy in 1956.