Christina Ricci has lavished praise on Wednesday Addams' "modern" makeover for a new TV series.

The actress shot to fame playing the character in 1991 movie 'The Addams Family' and she's being revived for Tim Burton's new Netflix series 'Wednesday' with 'Scream' star Jenna Ortega playing the lead role.

Christina also appears in several episodes - and she is thrilled with the new take, telling Variety: "It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim (Burton) ... And Jenna is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went (to set) so I knew (what she looked like in character) and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. "

She added: "It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of (the original), but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great."

Wednesday appears as a child in previous incarnations, including the two films Christina starred in, but the new TV show portrays her as a teenager.

Netflix bosses have described the series as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy".

The statement added: "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Christina, 42, was just 11 years old when she made the 1991 movie 'The Addams Family' and reprised her role as Wednesday in 1993's 'Addams Family Values'.

She recently admitted the role shaped her life as it made her fall in love with acting.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she explained: "I did (fall in love with movies). I think 'The Addams Family', one, those movies were so sort of formative for my career. "Because the first thing I did that was really successful was all about me being allowed to do something that was not conventional. "So it really sort of shaped everything for me in so many ways and then also I remember I kind of fell into being a kid actor. It was brought to me, and then I was like, 'Okay, sure. I'll do this.'' But I had always planned on doing something different."