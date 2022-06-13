Kevin Spacey is set to appear in court on Thursday charged with four sexual offences against three men.

The Oscar-winner, 62, is accused of two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London.

He also allegedly sexual assaulted a man, who is now in his 30s, in August 2008, also in London, and a separate count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on the same man.

Spacey is also charged with a fourth count of sexual assault on another man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, south west England.

The actor was charged after an investigation was launched by the Met Police in 2017, with the force today (13.06.22) confirming ‘The Usual Suspects’ star is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, on Thursday morning. (16.06.22)

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed: “Kevin Spacey Fowler has been formally charged today with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, head, added: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

“The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Spacey was interviewed under caution by the Met in 2019 after a file was passed to the CPS in April 2021.

The actor, who won the best actor Oscar for his role as frustrated husband Lester Burnham in 1999’s ‘American Beauty’, was not arrested, but spoke to officers about a series of accusations.

Spacey has strongly denied all allegations against him, telling Good Morning America last month he will defend himself against the charges.

He said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

If US-based Spacey had not decided to travel to the UK voluntarily, formal extraditions proceedings would have needed to be instigated to secure his return.

A series of sexual assault allegations were first publicly made against Spacey in October 2017 as the #MeToo movement grew, prompting the Met to begin investigations a month later.

Spacey has previously denied all allegations against him and had largely disappeared from public view since they were made.

It was last year reported he was starting an acting comeback by taking a detective role in an Italian crime drama – about a man wrongly suspected of child abuse.

A trailer for his new film, ‘Peter Five Eight’ launched at the Cannes film festival in May and was his first major role since abuse allegations against him emerged.

Spacey was stripped of an International Emmy Award in the wake of the allegations.

His central character Frank Underwood in Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ was also killed off after he was axed from the show.

London's Old Vic theatre, where Spacey was artistic director from 2004 to 2015, apologised after revealing it had received allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Theatre bosses said a “cult of personality” had contributed to the organisation’s failings.