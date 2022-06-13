Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods is “relieved” after having his threatening behaviour charge against the model dropped days before he was due to face court.

Sources close to the 33-year-old spoke of his reaction after a lack of evidence led to his trial being scrapped.

Car dealer and former ‘Love Island’ contestant Woods was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to ex-glamour girl Price, 44, following an incident last August.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court had been told he “tried to force his way into a house after rowing with Katie and shouting in the street”, and he appeared in court in March.

Supported by mum-of-five Price, whose children include heavily disabled Harvey, 20, he pleaded not guilty, was granted unconditional bail and had been due to begin his trial this Thursday. (16.06.22)

The Sun this evening (13.06.22) reported his case has since been scrapped as there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

A source close to Woods said: “Carl is relieved to finally have his name cleared. The case really put huge amounts of pressure on him.

“Those close to Carl continued to support him throughout the process and everyone is relieved to hear the news.”

The insider added he is “now more determined than ever to seek justice against those who contributed towards falsely accusing him”.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart told the court in March Woods got in a row with Price at home, adding: “This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property.

“The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

Defending, Mark Davies shrugged off the incident as “nothing more than a squabble”.

If found guilty, Woods faced a maximum of six month’ jail.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service today (13.06.22) confirmed: “The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review.

“As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.

“The Crown Prosecution Service takes seriously all situations where a person’s behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met.”