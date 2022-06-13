The Rolling Stones have been forced to cancel their Amsterdam concert hours before it was set to start as Sir Mick Jagger has been stricken with Covid.

He tested positive earlier today (13.06.22) after developing symptoms as he arrived at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Dutch capital.

The group, which also features guitarist Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, with Steve Jordan, 65, on drums, are on their Sixty tour to mark six decades together.

Consisting of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, it is set to see Sir Mick, 78, and age group perform in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday, June 17 and Milan, Italy, on Tuesday June 21.

The Stones are also due to appear at Hyde Park, London, on Saturday, June 25.

A statement from the band said: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

Sir Mick apologised to the band’s Dutch fans, saying on Twitter: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

Steve Jordan is touring with the band following the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 on 24 August 2021 after a battle with throat cancer.

Wood has also twice fought cancer and Richards says he has kicked booze and drugs as he gets older.

Jagger was forced to postpone Stones gigs in 2019 after he was told he needed surgery and three months off to have a heart valve replacement.

The band made their return to the UK stage at Anfield football stadium on Thursday last week, and are also due to play two shows at BTS Hyde Park, London, this summer.