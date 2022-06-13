Billy Kametz has died weeks after revealing his terminal colon cancer diagnosis.

The voice actor’s passing was announced on his GoFundMe page, set up in April to cover medical, travel and insurance expenses when he told fans he was “doing ok” amid chemotherapy treatments and radiation on his spine for stage 4 of the disease.

Page organiser A Jinnie McManus said in an update posted Sunday (12.06.22): “This isn’t the update I wanted to write. Billy left us earlier this week.”

It went on about the ‘Pokémon’ voice actor, 35, who the post revealed had died on Thursday (09.06.22): “Anyone who has met Billy Kametz will tell you he is one of the warmest, kindest, most-sincere human beings on this earth.

“Quick to laugh with his infectious smile, he brings joy to everyone around him – whether that is a room full of friends and family, fans at conventions... or the nurses and doctors who attended to him in the hospital.

“Most importantly, I hope you know how appreciated you all were and how much strength you provided. Billy and I would regularly share thoughts of disbelief and joy at the outpouring of generosity you all gave him.”

The close friend of the star who wrote the post added to his followers: “I miss my friend terribly. But it comforts me that his legacy will continue with his work and all of the fans who are even now discovering what an extraordinary man he was.”

Kametz – renowned for voicing Ren in ‘Pokémon Journeys’ – had said on YouTube he tried to stay hopeful during his cancer fight.

He said he looked at his diagnosis as a “freak of nature” and added: “I’m staying really positive, and that’s the biggest reason that I wanted to make this video.

“It’s just to let you know that I have so much support, so much positivity surrounding me… I just want to let you guys know that I’m not going to quit, I’m not going to stop fighting, and I’m gonna get through this.”

Kametz is survived by his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, nephews, Cash and Jaxon; Uncle, Peter Sartori, Uncle Tom Kametz, Aunt Barbara Trimble and girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck.

He landed the role of Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular before going on to voice Josuke Higashikata in ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable’, Naofumi Iwatani in ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’, Ferdinand von Aegir in ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’, Colt in ‘Brawl Stars’ and Takuto Maruki in ‘Persona 5 Royal’.