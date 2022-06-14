Kayla Ewell has had her second child seven weeks before he was due – with her husband thanking infant intensive care unit staff for their help after the delivery.

The 36-year-old, who plays Vicki Donovan on ‘The Vampire Diaries’, welcomed the baby with husband Tanner Novlan, 36, on June 6.

She took to Instagram on Sunday (12.06.22) to announce the news to her one million followers.

Ewell said alongside a snap of her and Novlan holding their new arrival’s tiny hand: “Hi. Jones Douglas Novlan. 7 weeks early. 3.9 lbs. He couldn’t wait to join us.

“We’re still processing all of this but he and I are both healthy and we couldn’t be more excited to have him here with us.”

Ewell’s ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star, Nina Dobrev, 33, was among celebrities who shared the couple’s excitement after the announcement, which attracted more than 103,000 likes.

Dobrev commented: “That little hand!” along with three heart-eye emojis.

Former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, married to actor Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, said: “I can NOT WAIT to get me hands on him!! Nanny Prinze is ready.”

Novlan shared the same picture of his new baby’s hand on his Instagram around the same time his announced they have had another offspring.

He said: “Jones Douglas Novlan. Our lil man couldn’t wait to join us! He came 6/6/22, 7 weeks early, 3lbs 9oz. He’s happy and healthy. Mom is doing great too.

“Thank you to Dr Waldman, Dr Valenton and the entire nicu (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) nursing staff at Cedars Sinai for being so amazing.”

Novlan’s post also attracted a flood of good wishes.

Actress Jenna Ushkowitz, 38, who play Tina Cohen-Chang in ‘Glee’ and had her first child, a baby girl, earlier this month, said: “We love you baby Jones.”

And ‘Days of Our Lives’ actress Krista Allen, 51, added: “Congratulations Mom and Pop!!! Welcome to the world Jones!!”

Ewell and Novlan were married in September 2015 and had their daughter, Poppy Marie, in July 2019.

Ewell announced her second pregnancy in February in an Instagram post that featured a photo of the then-family of three.

She said: “So excited to finally be able to share the news!!! Baby Boy coming this Summer!”