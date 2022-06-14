Post Malone has become a father for the first time - and he has got engaged.

The 26-year-old rapper has confirmed he and his longtime girlfriend - whose identity hasn't ever been revealed - are to marry, and the couple recently welcomed a daughter into the world.

When asked on Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show' what time he had woken up to get to the recording studio, he said: "[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon.

"I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music]."

Howard then asked if "baby girl" referred to his girlfriend, but Malone replied: "That's my daughter."

The 'Congratulations' hitmaker is fiercely private about his personal life, and admitted he didn't want to broadcast his baby news because he wants to let his daughter "make her own decisions".

Howard later asked if his significant other is his girlfriend or wife, and Malone replied: "She's my fiancée."

Malone recently claimed he is going to be a "hot dad".

He said: "I’m pumped beyond belief … I think, as a kid, I was like four or five, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere … it was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad. DILF."

But the 'Better Now' hitmaker - whose real name is Austin Richard post - admitted he is "terrified" of the future because it is going to be a "crazy" world to bring a child up in.

He said: "I am terrified. I’m terrified. There is this sense of impending apocalypse, especially here in LA. In Utah, I’m like, OK, whatever you want. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to rock. I got food. I got everything else I need…I have food for 25 years. Semi prepper. I guess now prepping, no matter what happens, take care of my family. That’s the most important thing. Be able to take care of people who need it, move a little bit out, have a spot where you’re able to go.

"And I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s just a crazy, crazy, crazy time. In LA I step outside and I hear a noise and I’m like, 'What was that noise?'

"Dude, especially out here, I don’t know. The world is hot. It’s very hot. There’s disease. There’s people trying to hurt each other over nothing. I don’t know. It’s a crazy world and it’s a crazy place to raise a kid. I think any parent would agree."