Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time.

The 53-year-old actor - who is currently starring as Professor Harold Hill in 'The Music Man' on Broadway - will be replaced by his standby Max Clayton in all performances of Meredith Willson's musical comedy from June 14 to 21 after testing positive one day after appearing at the Tony Awards on Sunday (12.06.22).

In an Instagram post, Hugh wrote: "I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me.

"What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform!

"I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater.

"You give life to the saying 'the show must go on.' "

In a video shared on social media, Hugh praised his "extaordinary" understudy.

He added: "Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years ... I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he's absolutely extraordinary...

"I'm just frustrated that I won't get to see him and cheer him on. But I will be cheering you on in my heart, Max.

"And to everyone, my whole cast in The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I'll be back as soon as I can."

Meanwhile, producer Kate Horton said in a statement: “Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it’s Max Clayton to the rescue.

“We’re excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery.”

Hugh first tested positive for COVID-19 back in December 2021, again forcing him to step back from the Broadway show before making a return in January.

In a video outside the Winter Garden Theatre the following month as he announced his return, the 'Greatest Showman' actor said: "I can't tell you how good this moment feels.

"Yes, we're back. To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry.

"I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule, but... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway."