Sheryl Sandberg is being investigated by Meta.

The 52-year-old former Chief Operating Officer - who left Facebook and Instagram’s parent company at the beginning of June - is currently being looked into by her former employer after facing accusations of using company resources for personal gain.

A source told the Wall Street Journal the review into the ‘Lean In’ author "has been underway since at least last fall” and is diving into “behaviour going back several years”.

The investigation into Sheryl is looking into suggestions that she she used Facebook resources to boost her Lean In foundation, help with marketing for her second book and arrange her wedding to Tom Bernthal, the CEO of Kelton Global and other allegations.

A representative for Sheryl - who still sits on Meta’s board of directors - has previously denied “inappropriately” using Facebook’s resources to plan her nuptials.

They said: "Sheryl did not inappropriately use company resources in connection with the planning of her wedding."

When she announced her departure from the tech giant, Sheryl declared that she plans on "focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women.”

In her open letter posted to Facebook, she wrote: “When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life.”

In his own post, Mark Zuckerberg, the social media’s giant CEO and founder admitted that Sheryl “taught me how to run a company”.

The 38-year-old billionaire wrote: “When Sheryl joined me in 2008, I was only 23 years old and I barely knew anything about running a company … Sheryl architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company.”