Robert Downey Jr. FaceTimed Johnny Depp to congratulate him on his trial victory.

The 'Blow' actor's pal, Josh Richman, has confirmed the 'Iron Man' star, 57, jumped on a video call to his close friend soon after he learned of the jury's verdict in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The call was made during a live stream charity event for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, with Downey Jr. telling Depp: “John, thank God it’s over."

A spokesperson also told the New York Post that the 59-year-old Hollywood star was "stoic" in his hotel room in the UK surrounded by his friends, including musician pal Jeff Beck - who he is on tour with - and staff members who were hysterically crying and screaming when they found out the good news.

Depp has been revelling in public appearances and talking to fans after he successfully sued Amber, 36, over a 2018 op-ed piece she had written for The Washington Post that alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star celebrated winning his multi-million defamation case, which saw him awarded $15 million in damages, with fish and chips and a pint with musician Sam Fender at a boozer in Newcastle earlier this month.

And he later ran up a five-figure bill on a curry feast said to be up to £50,000 for him Beck, 77, and around 20 guests when they took over the Varanasi in Birmingham after playing a gig in the city.

Meanwhile, Depp is teaming up with Beck on the forthcoming album, '18'.

The Hollywood Vampires rocker has been on the road performing with the legendary musician - whom he has been friends since 2016 - and the album has been in the making since 2019.

It includes "Depp originals along with a wide range of covers that touches on everything from Celtic and Motown, to the Beach Boys and Killing Joke."

At the duo's shows, they have been performing their rendition of John Lennon's classic 'Isolation', which is included on the digital and CD version of the LP.

The 13-tracker includes Depp's original track, 'This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr', which he sought approval of the estate of late Austrian-born American actress Hedy Lamarr before releasing, out now.

Depp asked Beck to play lead guitar on the ode to the 'Dishonored Lady' star - and the rest is history.

'18' is released on September 30.