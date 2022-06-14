Charlie Sheen "does not condone" his daughter's OnlyFans profile.

The 'Two And A Half Men' actor has responded after his 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen - whom he has with ex-wife Denise Richards - promoted her account on the adult subscription site, and urged her to "not sacrifice her integrity".

In a statement to E! News, he said: "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The 56-year-old star alleged that Sami's OnlyFans profile was created while staying at Denise's home.

He added: "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

Denise has responded to his statement with one of her own and noted their daughter's choices are her own.

She said: "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in.

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

Sami advertised her profile on the site on Instagram on Monday (13.06.22), and her mother replied to the post with a message of support.

She commented: "Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you."

Charlie and Denise were married from 2002 to 2006, and also have 17-year-old daughter Lola together, while Denise is also mother to 10-year-old Eloise.

Earlier this year, the 51-year-old actress admitted her relationship with Sami had been "very difficult" and "strained", and she was living with her father at the time.

She explained: "She lived with me all these years. There are certain rules and I enforce them.

"And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK."

However, they looked to have mended their bond last month as Sami shared selfies of them together for Mother's Day.

She wrote at the time: "i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life. (sic)"