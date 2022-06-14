Justin Bieber is leaning on his faith for comfort after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old star has given his fans an update on his recovery after being struck with facial paralysis due to the illness, and he admitted "each day has gotten better".

In an Instagram video, he said: "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me...

"I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker noted that his belief is giving him "peace" during a very difficult time.

He continued: "I’m reminded He knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into His loving arms.

"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing."

On Friday (10.06.22), Justin opened up about his condition to his followers after havint to cancel upcoming dates on his 'Justice World Tour'.

He said: "I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.”

Pointing to the left side of his face and showing how he his wouldn’t blink and he couldn’t smile, he added: “So there is full paralysis on this side my face.

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see."