Jessica Chastain is the face of Gucci’s new jewellery collection.

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ star was unveiled as the model of the new line of one-of-kind trinkets - the third collection - by the legendary Italian fashion house, items that embody “the hypothetical Gucci client”.

Of the Hortus Deliciarum collection -translated into Garden of Delights - Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director told WWD: “What was surprising was how we entered in a territory that belonged to major jewellers, but we have gained credibility. It was something that I really wanted to do, I’ve always been obsessed with jewellery and I felt the need to complete the collection of objects that could belong to a hypothetical Gucci client.”

Alessandro detailed how the inspiration came from across human history, such as ancient Rome and the first half of the 20th century, saying he longed to make “unique and special pieces”.

The 49-year-old designer labelled the move into jewels - which is fronted by the 45-year-old Academy Award winner - as “unexpected” move of the company but believes that “jewels are alive”.

He said: “an unexpected business, but it’s done with great passion. I wanted to bring jewels back to real life, jewels are alive. They are an integral part of our lives, marking big events. I also put them on the runway on the models, and I wear them on a daily basis, in the office, for breakfast, on the street.”

Alessandro called the one-off pieces “an interesting experiment” and because of his love of the accessories he wants “to know who bought them and who will wear them.”

Jessica forayed on to the recent Tony Awards' red carpet in a pink Old Hollywood-inspired gown from Alessandro's atelier on Sunday (12.05.22).