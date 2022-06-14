Justin Lin is to direct 'One Punch Man'.

The 50-year-old filmmaker is attached to helm a live-action adaptation of the global hit manga series for Sony Pictures.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the movie with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner writing the script.

Justin will also be a producer and will work with the writers on a new version of the screenplay with the aim of starting production by the end of the year.

'One Punch Man' is hugely popular in Japan and across the world and follows the story of Saitama – a superhero capable of defeating any opponent with a single punch but seeking to find a worthy adversary after growing bored by a lack of competition in his fight against evil.

Sony Pictures is hoping that the flick proves to be the beginning of a franchise.

Justin has directed a number of movies in the 'Fast and Furious' series but won't be taking the lead on the latest film 'Fast X'.

The movie is already in production and is due to be released in May 2023. Lin is now involved as a producer with Louis Leterrier replacing him as director.

In a statement, Lin said: "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X’, while remaining on the project as a producer.

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

Justin discussed his pride in the diverse cast of the franchise and added that will "forever be grateful" to those involved in the films.

He continued: "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history.

"I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."