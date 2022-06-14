Girls Aloud have announced a charity run in memory of Sarah Harding.

The late singer's bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have revealed plans for a fundraising campaign in partnership with Cancer Research UK to honour their friend after her tragic death in September last year aged 39.

Now, the group are launching a special 'Race For Life For Sarah' 5k event, which seeks to raise money for breast cancer research in line with a "poignant and specific wish" Sarah expressed before her death.

The run will take place on June 24 in London's Hyde Park, and the Race For Life For Sarah is a special addition to the Race for Life event taking place that day.

The event kicks off at 11:30am, with the girls encouraging fans to join the team and be part of a special tribute to Sarah.

Everyone is welcome at the non-competitive event, with participants encouraged to walk, run or job the route.

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola will be taking part themselves at Hyde Park, but others who can't make it - like Kimberley - are invited to join in by doing a Race For Life At Home For Sarah on the same day, or at a more convenient time.

Meanwhile, Girls Aloud are planning other fundraising activities in 2022, culminating in a huge gala dinner in the next few months, with more details coming soon.

The announcement comes after the band confirmed plans to reunite for one night only as part of a fundraising event in Sarah's memory.

Back in April, Nadine said: "We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She's very much in the forefront of our minds.

"We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others."

Sign up to Race for Life for Sarah at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.