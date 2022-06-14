Kenan Thompson wants to stay on 'Saturday Night Live' "at least" until the show's 50th season.

The 44-year-old star - who is the iconic sketch comedy show's longest running cast member ever after joining in 2003 - has weighed in on his future after the likes of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant all left.

Asked if he's planning to leave, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, not that I know of.

"I know we at least trying to get to the 50th, 'cause that's gonna be a special year, you know what I mean? And then after that, it's like, I don't know exactly how long I can do it."

'SNL' is in its 47th season, meaning the former 'Kenan and Kel' star is planning to be around for at least another three series.

However, he admitted he doesn't want to "overstay his welcome", and he'll know when it's time to move on.

He added: "What keeps me coming back is them asking me to come back.

"If I felt like I was overstaying my welcome, or unwanted, then I would like to show myself the door, but yeah, it's also a one-of-a-kind place."

Last month saw Pete, Kate, Kyle and Aidy get emotional sendoffs in the season 47 finale.

During the cold open, Kate brought back her alien abductee character Colleen Rafferty for another 'Close Encounters' sketch, which saw her board the spaceship and bid farewell.

She said: "Well Earth, I love ya. Thanks for letting me stay a while."

While Pete - who appeared as himself on the recurring 'Weekend Update' skit - added: "I appreciate SNL for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow.

"Thank you to Lorne [Michaels] for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. So, thank you guys."