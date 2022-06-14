Liam Gallagher would "ban all governments" and let people use "common f****** sense" if he became Prime Minister.

The Oasis legend has claimed he would do a better job in Downing Street than current PM Boris Johnson, and he already has some plans to overhaul the system if he ever did go into politics.

He told LadBible: "Anyone would do a better job than the dude that's in there now.

"Well, I'm not getting political and that, but voting for governments, just... I would, if I was Prime Minister, ban all governments and just let people use their common f****** sense.

"Know what I mean? We don't need governments telling us what to do."

The 49-year-old singer is a huge Manchester City fan, and he had some other laws in mind for fans of rival football clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United supporters.

He quipped: "I'd have to just put a law in and tape Scousers' mouths, just like that. And then I'd also write 'champions' across...

"And what else would there be? And then Man United fans followed quickly second in that."

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker also admitted he isn't bothered by repeated questions about a potential Oasis reunion, even if he long-time row with brother Noel Gallagher makes it unlikely.

He said: "See, I don't mind getting asked that, 'cos it's natural. You know what I mean? I like talking about Oasis 'cos it's the best band in the world.

"What, getting back together? Not this week. But I mean, I'm ready to go. My bags are packed. Maybe the week after."

One thing the brothers might be able to agree on is Boris Johnson, as Noel previously blasted Labour as opposition to the Conservatives, and described the Tory Prime Minister's victory in the 2019 General Election as a damning indictment of the opposing party.

Back in December 2021, he said: "He is the symbol of how f****** disgraceful the Labour Party are.

“If that man and this Conservative party won a landslide against the Labour Party then what are we saying about the f****** Labour Party. A f****** disgrace."