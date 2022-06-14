'Dying Light 2' now has a Photo Mode.

Patch 1.4 brings with it the chance to take pictures in single-player mode, in "most situations", bar some "action sequences or poses".

Techland announced in a new blog post: "Due to popular demand, we’ve decided to implement a Photo Mode!

"This feature will be available in single-player game mode, and you will be able to launch it in most situations. Still, due to the complex parkour mechanics, it might be unavailable in some action sequences or poses."

Photo Mode brings multiple camera manipulation options, including aperture, focus distance, zoom, and roll.

Plus, colour adjustments and Special Effects.

Meanwhile, the 'Dying Light 2' DLC packs are set to "positively surprise people".

Techland recently gave fans a hint of what to expect from the upcoming story-driven add-ons, and lead designer Tymon Smektala revealed the first one "runs parallel to the main story".

He told wccftech: "It can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City.

"Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it.

"I went through some of the speculations our community has expressed online, but I haven’t seen any of those theories get it right. So I hope that we’ll positively surprise people with this DLC."

Smektala was asked if the DLC will tie into the "overall branching narrative", and explaining while "its story is centred around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits," there will still be "some choices to make".

And he also revealed that some of the updates set to launch in 2022 and 2023 "will be centred mostly on various types of online experiences".

He added: "We definitely feel that there's a lot we could do with Dying Light multiplayer, from adding more co-op mechanics to lots of different, fun gameplay modes."