'Redout 2' is delayed on Nintendo Switch.

The futuristic racing game came out on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 this week, slightly later than its original May 26 release date.

However, the Switch version requires a little more work and is hoped to be available next month.

A tweet on the game's official Twitter page read: "Switch players - the game needs a little more polish time. We're working to get the Switch version out in July, and we'll have an updated release date for you as soon as we can!"

A description of the classic arcade title read: "The quickest racing sport within the universe.

"Redout 2 is a tribute to basic arcade racing video games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, the place racing via the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is among the galaxy’s hottest sports activities.

"Attain unattainable speeds in exhilarating futuristic races throughout an in depth single-player marketing campaign and aggressive multiplayer. Deep management programs, strong hovership customization and a killer soundtrack make Redout 2 the premier anti-gravity racer."

Delays are not uncommon in the franchise, with the original game released for Microsoft Windows on September 2, 2016, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One got a late August, 2017 release.

The Nintendo Switch port was originally slated for a Spring 2017 release, but got moved to May 14, 2019.