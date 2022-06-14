'Resident Evil Village' is getting The Winters’ Expansion DLC this October.

The Capcom Live showcase had some exciting news for fans of 'Resident Evil', with the announcement of the new DLC, boasting a new story-based mini-campaign, third-person mode for the main game and an expansion to The Mercenaries mode.

The new story, Shadows of Rose, is "Set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, this new tale follows Rose Winters, the daughter of main protagonist Ethan, as she struggles with her terrifying powers. Players must explore and survive a warped and mysterious realm inside the consciousness of the Megamycete in search of a cure."

'Resident Evil Village Gold Edition', a bundle of the Winters' Expansion and the main game, will also launch on October 28 in physical and digital formats for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Stadia.

What's more, the multiplayer 'Resident Evil Re:Verse' experience will also be free for 'Resident Evil Village' players, and will go live on the same date.

And producer Tsuyoshi Kanda teased that the game's main story has entered production for the PlayStation VR2 and Mac.

Director Yasuhiro Ampo and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi also highlighted their reimagining of 2005 classic 'Resident Evil 4'.

Capcom said: "The development team aims to dial up the original release's key feelings of loneliness and the fear of enemies blinded by zealotry; when the action-packed survival horror title reawakens on March 24, 2023."

Elsewhere, it was confirmed that 'Street Fighter 6' will bring "new challengers" in 2023, plus "striking new visuals, battle mechanics, control options, characters, in-game commentary features, and a groundbreaking story mode."