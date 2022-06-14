Kerry Katona and her fiance Ryan Mahoney are planning to move to Spain in 2023.

The former Atomic Kitten star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Maxwell, 14, and Dylan, eight, from previous relationships - is currently house-hunting in Marbella with her future husband, and the couple are thrilled to be embarking on his new chapter in their lives as they mark their fourth anniversary.

Kerry captioned a snap of the pair soaking up the sun on Instagram: "We’ve had the best time out here in Spain looking for our new home with @liamwalsh_marbs @crystal_shore_properties.

"Honestly can’t wait for our new start, can’t wait to continue the search."

Although they are not married yet, Kerry also joked that there is "not a divorce in sight" in a cheeky anniversary post.

She wrote on Tuesday (14.06.22): "Happy anniversary baby @ryanmahoney_7 4 years today!! And not a divorce in sight! Love you all the world!"

Writing in her new! magazine column, the 41-year-old star expanded: "Our estate agent, Liam from Crystal Shore Properties, is helping us find out dream home. There are some really lovely options.

"We don't plan on moving her until next year, but it's been nice to get a feel for what we want and what we don't want.

"I'm feeling very excited."

Meanwhile, Kerry has admitted she's been suffering from a lack of body confidence on her holiday.

The mother-of-five says the seven-year age gap between her and her 34-year-old fitness coach partner makes her feel "a bit insecure" about her looks.

She wrote: "I haven't been feeling body confident during my holiday.

"I've been open about my struggles before - I don't feel comfortable in my own skin at the moment.

"My legs feel swollen and I just feel a bit gross.

"But actually, I've realised that I put a lot of pressure on myself to look a certain way.

"When I look around, there are people of all different shapes and sizes.

"I struggle because Ryan is more than seven years younger than me, which makes me feel a bit insecure.

"He's never given me any reason to think that way - it's all in my own head.

"I'm still recovering from my breast reduction, too.

"I'm really happy with how it's going but I can't get back to training until it's all healed."