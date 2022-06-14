Chanelle Hayes is getting a boob job before her wedding to Dan Bingham.

The 34-year-old reality star got engaged to accountant Dan, 40, in April 2022 after over a year of dating but admitted that she has no interest in shopping for a dress just yet because she is going for breast augmentation since losing 112 pounds and is even "considering" a tummy tuck to get rid of some excess skin.

She said: " I'm getting my boobs done in January, and until then I don't even want to look at a wedding gown. I'm also considering a tummy tuck to get rid of some of the loose skin I've developed since losing so much weight.

"I feel like nothing would fit properly until those two things are done and that would get me down. I don't know whether I would have wanted to get married if I was still bigger. But I am excited because I feel confident as I am now. I know I definitely don't want a big meringue-style dress and will probably go for something quite simple, but I'm not deciding anything for certain just yet."

Meanwhile, the former 'Big Brother' winner revealed that she was "hungover" and "looked like a dog's dinner" when Dan popped the question.

She said: " I was in my dressing gown, hungover, looking like a dog's dinner. Would you care to elaborate on that, Dan?!"

In the joint interview, Dan explained that his initial idea was to take Chanelle - who is currently studying to become a nurse - away on holiday but couldn't make it work with her studies.

He told New! magazine: "I had plans to take her away, doing something really nice, but we just couldn't get the timing right with studies, work, and the kids. It was the day after my 40th birthday and I came downstairs to 40 different presents all lined up. Then I grabbed the ring so there was one extra surprise - just for her."

However, Chanelle - who is mother to Blakely , 11 from her previous relationship with Matthew Bates as well as Frankie, four, with ex-boyfriend Ryan Oates - admitted that despite her appearance, the proposal was "perfect" and "always knew" the pair would get engaged eventually.

She said: " He said, 'They say life begins at 40, and I want to spend the rest of mine with you.' It was perfect. I wouldn't have had it any other way I've always known we'd get married.

"We'd chatted about it before but I had no idea I'd get proposed to while chilling in my aqua blue velour pyjamas, with a strip lash hanging off my face like a moustache, feeling shaky from the night before. I did not foresee that, but I always knew it would happen one day."