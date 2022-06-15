George Michael’s unreleased songs are finally set for release.

Three tracks have been unearthed by the late Wham! star’s songwriting partner and best friend David Austin, 59, who has also helped create a new biopic on Michael.

Austin told The Sun: “There are three or four recordings that were finished. After Amy (Winehouse) had passed away, they pulled all those demos out of the drawer and started getting people involved in them.

“We would never do that. George’s body of work is his complete body of work. That is what we have to work with – and there are a few tracks that are finished.”

Austin was speaking at a screening of the documentary ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’, on which the singer had been working on before he was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day in 2016.

It tells Michael’s life story in his words, and the previously unheard songs will feature in the film alongside ‘This Is How’ – a track released posthumously in 2019 and which featured on the soundtrack of the ‘Last Christmas’ romantic comedy.

Austin is also aiming to put out the unheard songs as a way of celebrating Michael’s life, which saw him sell more than 120 million records.

It comes after Austin said a hologram tour featuring Michael will never happen.

He revealed there were talks of using a digital avatar of the singer for part of the late star’s performance of ‘Fastlove’ at the Royal Albert Hall, London, but the plans were scrapped as they felt the technology didn’t do the performer justice.

When asked if it was a possibility, he said on Monday (13.06.22): “Never. A few years ago, way before all that started happening while George was with us, we were thinking about doing something at the Royal Albert Hall... we went around and had all these people sort of courting me – they did Tupac, they did this, they did that.

“I went to look at a load of them and they were s***. They were really, really poor.”

‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ is in cinemas for one night on June 22.