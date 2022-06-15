Elvis Costello and Sir Rod Stewart appear to have laughed off their so called feud.

It comes after Costello, 67, branded the recent Platinum Jubilee concert – was headlined by Queen, Diana Ross and Elton John – as “s****” and singled out Stewart’s performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’ during a rant, despite BBC bosses requesting the song.

He reportedly raged to a crowd during a show in Glasgow: “I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the f***? I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for f***’s sake, Sweet f****** Caroline.

“Are you fucking kidding me? I mean I’ve been in showbusiness 45 years so I do know a thing or two. How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well?’”

The reports prompted Stewart, 77, to lash back on Twitter: “Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise, I thought it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry. By the way where’s your hair gone mate????? Sir Rod.”

Costello also reportedly took a dig at Diana Ross’ set, adding: “Listen, Diana Ross had a whole playlist of songs that would have fitted the occasion: ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’, ‘I’m Living In Shame’. I’m not saying ‘Love Child’. You never heard it from me.”

But Costello has backtracked by saying: “If you read my actual remark, it (was) about the wrong-headed idea of asking Sir Rod (to) pass up ‘You Wear It Well’ to lead a f****** singalong.”

Costello also clarified his comments on Ross, 78, by saying: “Ms. Ross is deity. Have some damn respect. I was joking about the many uncomfortable choices that were overlooked.”

He also grovelled to Stewart by saying: “Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved ‘You Wear It Well’ or even ‘Hot Legs’. As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet.”