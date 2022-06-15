Bob Saget’s widow is dismissing conspiracy theories over his death.

Kelly Rizzo, 42, also revealed during her first public outing since Saget’s passing she still feels the comic’s presence in her life.

Appearing at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (12.06.22), she was asked if she was shocked by conspiracies being raised after after Saget died on January 9 aged 65 at a hotel from an apparent fall.

Rizzo responded: “In today’s day and age, not really. Nothing is really shocking anymore.”

She admitted the loss of Saget “still doesn’t make sense” to her, but insisted about conspiracy theories: “We don’t give it any energy. We cannot give it any energy. It is just ridiculous.”

Saget's death was ruled an accident as a result of blunt head trauma believed to have been caused by a fall.

But investigators have failed to determine how the ‘Full House’ actor sustained a severely fractured skull.

Fans have raised theories about the medical conclusions on the death, and shared unfounded claims Covid was linked to his passing.

His family fuelled mystery after Rizzo and Saget’s three daughters filed a lawsuit blocking the release of any records from the medical examiner’s and the Orange County Sheriff's offices, including photographs, video and audio recordings, as well as “statutorily protected autopsy information”.

Rizzo added she can still feel Saget’s “closeness” from beyond the grave.

She told DailyMail.com about his spirit supporting her: “Bob was – and it is strange to me to refer to him in the past tense – is, a person who no matter what the situation, he pushed forward, he persevered.

“He had a lot of loss in his life, a lot of difficulty in his life, and nothing ever stopped the show.

“So I, at the very least, owe him that – to get out bed and put a smile on my face and be strong for him. It's been a very strange journey, but today I’m feeling pretty good.

“Every day is a little different. This is my first big event, my first red carpet situation without him. But still I feel like he's just watching from the wings and still giving me his support. It’s like he’s supporting me while I’m supporting him in this.”