AEW has suspended Jeff Hardy without pay following his arrest.

The All Elite Wrestling star - who made his name in WWE alongside his brother Matt in the Hardy Boyz tag team - was arrested in Volusia County, Florida earlier this week on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license, and violation of restrictions placed on a driver’s license.

In a statement, AEW boss Tony Khan said: "We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior.

"We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving.

"In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

In his arrest video obtained by TMZ, Hardy, 44, appeared to be unsteady on his feet as he exited the vehicle, and as he was questioned by officers he seemed to admit to drinking shots of Fireball before driving.

He then looked to stumble through field sobriety tests, and an officer then handcuffed Hardy and told him he was "under arrest for the offense of DUI".

It's said Hardy - who has been open about his struggles with addiction and was convinced of DUIs in March 2018 and October 2019 - provided two breath samples which allegedly hit .291 and .294, which is three and a half times the .08 limit in Florida.

The star had originally been scheduled to be part of Wednesday night's (15.06.22) episode of 'AEW Dynamite' in a Ladder Match alongside his brother Matt against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express for the latter team's championships.

Hardy was released from jail on a $3,500 bond, and he is reportedly due in court on July 5.