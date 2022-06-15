Johnny Depp warned Jason Donovan to "take it easy in future" when he collapsed at a party after taking cocaine.

The former 'Neighbours' hunk was among the guests at star-studded party at the notorious Viper Room nightclub in Los Angeles which Johnny had organised to celebrate his then-girlfriend Kate Moss' 21st birthday, and the Australian had been going back to his hotel room throughout the bash, before later collapsing and being admitted to hospital.

In his 2007 book 'Between The Lines: My Story Uncut', Jason wrote: "By midnight the party had hit the dance floor, but I knew I was about to go. My heart was racing, my vision was blurring and I was becoming disorientated. I tried to steady myself but my legs buckled under me and I fell to the floor ...

"A crowd had circled round me and Michael [Hutchence] was standing over me trying to empty my trouser pockets. 'Have you got anything on you?' he kept asking me.

"I tried to speak but couldn't. 'It wouldn't be cool if anything was found on you by the medics,' he whispered."

Jason revealed he was given the once over by doctors but later discharged himself and returned to the party.

He was then given some advice by Johnny, recalling he apologised to the host who told him: "That's cool, don't worry ... We're just pleased that you are okay. Now take some advice from me: go to your room, get some sleep and for God's sake, take it easy in future."

Jason spent years battling drugs before eventually getting clean and turning his life around.

In 2020, he said: "The good news is now I know what I don't want to do! You learn so much from those times.

"I'll tell you straight, I would rather not have experience what I have. Do I regret it? Not really. Am I proud of it? Not at all. I was just one of the lucky ones who got out."