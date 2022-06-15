Instagram is rolling out parental controls in the UK.

Meta, the social media platform’s parent company, will allow parents in the United Kingdom to restrict access on their kids’ profiles, including setting daily time limits, schedule break times and see any accounts their child reported, and the reason as to why after introducing similar measures in US in the spring.

The tech giant - who set the official minimum age to use the app as 13-years-old - is also adding a parent dashboard on all Quest virtual reality headsets internationally, with parents being able to invite their kids to the new features. Previously, children were the only ones able to send the invitations on Wednesday (14.06.22).

The virtual reality limits include purchase approval, blocking apps and the ability to see their children’s friend lists.

Instagram has faced criticism for its impact on its younger users and its inaction. For example, reporting by the Wall Street Journal claimed that Meta - who owns and operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - carried out research that found out teenagers cited Instagram for leading them to have more sensations of anxiety and depression.

In response, Instagram said that the the study was centred “on a limited set of findings” and put the photo-sharing app “in a negative light”.

During the pre-inquest review of the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell - who died by suicide in 2017 - found that the teenager had looked at self-harm and suicide content on the platform and used Instagram more than 120 times a day in the last half year of her life.

In a statement, Instagram said they do “not allow content that promotes or glorifies self-harm or suicide and will remove content of this kind".