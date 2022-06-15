Jennifer Hudson is "still processing" her new EGOT status.

The 40-year-old actress-and-singer won her first Tony Award for 'A Strange Loop', which scooped Best Musical at Sunday night's (12.06.22) ceremony at New York's Radio City Music Hall, adding to her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.

And the 'Respect' star, who became the 17th star in history to win all four awards, has admitted she has been left "overwhelmed" by the "outpouring of love".

Making a toast with a glass of fizz in a clip posted on Instagram, Jennifer said: "As I said when I won the Oscar [for Dreamgirls], look what God can do. Well, he did it again."

She added in the caption: "Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I'm still processing this whole new ground.

"What an honor! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u.

"Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again! (sic)"

Jennifer won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Effie White in 2007's 'Dreamgirls'.

She went on to win two Grammys, first for her self-titled album in 2008, and in 2017 'The Color Purple' was named Best Musical Theater Album.

The former 'American Idol' contestant earned her first Daytime Emmy last year for 'Baby Yaga', in which she voices Forest and also co-produced.

Jennifer named her dogs after two of the awards, Oscar and Grammy, and she previously quipped that she'll have to get two more dogs and name them Tony and Emmy when she earns her EGOT status.

She said: "I should get two more dogs.

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy. "So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."

Jennifer is among a handful of stars who have achieved EGOT status, including John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.