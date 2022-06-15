Elon Musk is holding his first meeting with Twitter employees.

The 50-year-old billionaire will sit down with staff at the micro-blogging site he has been attempting to buy outright for£36 billion since April on Thursday (16.06.22), however doubt has been cast over the deal after Elon expressed hesitancy about his belief the site has too many ‘bot accounts’

According to Business Insider, the current CEO Parag Agarwal announced the meeting to staff in a company-wide email that also said they could put forward questions to pose to the Tesla CEO. According to reports, it will be the first time Elon has addressed the workforce directly since he declared his bid to take over.

Earlier this month, Elon threatened to pull out of the deal, accusing the social media giant of “thwarting” his questions to learn more about the user base of the site. He also tweeted that the purchase was “on hold” after he demanded more information on the percentage of bots on the site.

According to the BBC, analysts have suggested that his antics are an attempt to lower the offer price or scrap the move entirely as the public nature of the complaints, which raises questions on how serious Elon was taking the deal. For example, when Parag stood by Twitter’s process for vetting the authenticity of accounts, Elon replied with the poop emoji.

At the end of Monday’s trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, the company’s share price stood at $37.03, much lower of Elon’s offer of $54.20.