Harry Styles thinks a One Direction reunion would be "really nice".

The 28-year-old singer has become a hugely successful solo artist since his former band went on indefinite hiatus at the end of 2015, months after the departure of Zayn Malik, but he thinks it would be "great" if they all got back on stage again "in the right way".

Speaking on the 'Spout' podcast, Harry - who was also joined in the band by Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - said about the possibility of a reunion: “I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice.

"I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Niall recently admitted he's in regular contact with the rest of the band but they don't discuss the possibility of getting back together, but he knows that if they did, they would all have to be in agreement.

He said: “I don’t know … no-one really talks about it. Still talk to them all the time. There’s a couple of little babies from them lads. Everyone’s having their own success on their own. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.

“Of course, if everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it … you kind of need to all get in the same room and have the chat, but I don’t know when that would be."

On what conditions he would have, he added: “Having the same opinion is going to be always hard. Unless everyone was completely in, I wouldn’t want to do it. I wouldn’t want to half-force someone into doing it.”

The band were formed when they took part in 'The X Factor' in 2010 and show boss Simon Cowell claimed last year he could "persuade" them to get back together.

He said: “I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it is making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing. I’d love it to happen.

“If I could get into a room with them all and just say to them, ‘You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you would have such a great time and enjoy each others’ company again’

“Maybe I could persuade them. But I think they should do it, definitely. The fans, of course, would love it.”