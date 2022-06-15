Tracee Ellis Ross says her hair is "a really good extension" of her creativity.

The 'Black-ish' actress and Pattern Beauty boss - who launched her curl-friendly haircare line of shampoos, conditioners, gels and other products in 2019 - admitted she has found confidence through her own ranges.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I didn't always have this kind of confidence or relationship with my hair. The truth is, the majority of my hair confidence has come with my products.

"I have a lot of pride in my hair. I enjoy my hair, I am tickled by my hair.

"I used to say I worked for my hair, but now I think my hair is just a really good extension of who I am and my creativity and it can do anything."

The 49-year-old star explained that she never used to have any "opinions of thoughts" about her own hair, but that changed when she became a teenager.

She added: "As a child, I had no opinions or thoughts about my hair. I didn't even know it was a thing that I should have opinions or thoughts about.

"But then you hit teenage life and you're comparing yourself to everyone else, and what everyone is telling you makes you desirable or not."

Ross has teamed up with H and M and Nikki Porcher - the founder of the nonprofit Buy From A Black Woman - to boost Black women business owners through investment.

She said: "The world continues to underestimate Black women — our creativity, our ability, our drive, our importance. We are often utilised, but not centered.

"I think that's one of my favourite parts about having a platform and having a voice out in the world is being able to use it to uplift and, you know, share the attention… that's part of why this partnership is so beautiful."