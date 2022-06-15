Dame Emma Thompson sees it as a "badge of honour" that she isn't seen as a fashion icon.

The 63-year-old actress has reflected on the reaction she received when she first attended the Academy Award earlier in her career and overheard someone describing her outfit as "dowdy".

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden column, she said: "At my first Oscars, a fashion reporter said, as I passed along the red carpet: 'God love her, she always looks so dowdy in anything.'

"And I'd made an effort! I wore that as a badge of honour."

Meanwhile, Emma plays widowed schoolteacher Nancy Stokes in new movie 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande' in which her character hires the titular male sex worker played by Daryl McCormack as she looks to have an orgasm for the first time.

In the film, she appears nude alongside her co-stars and she previously admitted it was "very challenging to be nude at 62".

Back in January, she said: "[Director Sophie Hyde], Daryl, and I rehearsed entirely nude and talked about our bodies, talked about our relationship with our bodies, drew them, discussed the things that we find difficult about, things we like about them, described one another's bodies.

"It's very challenging to be nude at 62. She stands in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe."

The actress noted she wouldn't have been able to do a nude scene earlier in here career.

She explained: "I don't think I could've done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren't used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen."