'Valheim' is coming out on Xbox in early 2023.

This year's Xbox showcase saw Microsoft share the list of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass and PC over the next 12 months.

And the Viking sandbox survival game - which was originally released via Early Access on Steam last February - is expected to arrive on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in the spring of next year.

However, PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it as early as this autumn via the Microsoft store.

What's more, Iron Gate Studio confirmed crossplay support between the Xbox and PC versions.

There's no news on whether or not the game will come to the PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

The game has already proved to be a huge success despite still being in Early Access, it sold more than two million copies in less than two weeks of release.

The plot reads: "Valheim takes place in a world where slain Vikings go to prove themselves fit for the halls of Valhalla. As one such, the player begins with nothing and soon discovers that to reach the Norse afterlife, they must defeat the evils that stalk Valheim.

Led only by their instincts and occasional hints from a raven, the player must prepare to fight the sworn enemies of Odin himself."