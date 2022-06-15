Bam Margera has been reported missing.

The 'Jackass' star was said to have been bound by a court order to stay at a rehab clinic in Florida but according to the manager - who reported him missing to Delray Beach police on Monday (13.06.22) - he told them he was unhappy with the facility and their services, so had decided to leave.

A police report obtained by TMZ noted the 42-year-old star told the manager he was going to check into a different clinic then left the premises in a black sedan.

Staff said Bam didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others but were concerned he was apparently leaving without authorisation.

Sources close to the skateboarder told TMZ he was staying at a sober living facility and had recently argued with his wife, Nicole Boyd. They acknowledged he had issues with the facilities' restrictions and had impulsively decided to leave.

Bam had recently completed a year of treatment and had been doing well in his battle against substance abuse, so friends and family are keen to get him back to the facility to continue with his recovery.

Last month, Bam broke his wrist and elbow in a skateboarding accident and blamed the facility for not arranging physical therapy appointments.

He said at the time it was the 10th time he's smashed that wrist and he won't be taking any pain medication during his recovery because he doesn't want to derail his progress in addiction therapy.

The stunt performer has spent years battling addiction issues and was admitted to hospital in 2009 after a four-day drinking binge left him seriously ill.

Bam entered rehab that year but left after four days. He later returned to treatment in 2015 but also failed to complete the program.

He later opened up about his addiction and mental health issues, revealing he has been suffering from anxiety, bipolar disorder and bulimia nervosa.

In 2018, he entered rehab for a third time and was back in treatment a year later.