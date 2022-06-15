Patsy Kensit ''didn't need to marry" all her boyfriends and now only counts two of her four marriages as "significant".

The 54-year-old actress first walked down the aisle at the age of 22 in 1988 when she wed Big Audio Dynamite star Dan Donovan and went on to get married again three more times - but Patsy has now admitted she didn't need to have so many weddings.

She told Postcards From Midlife podcast: 'Well, I married all my boyfriends, so ... that was something that I've learned I needn't do."

Her second marriage was to Simple Minds' Jim Kerr, the father of her son James, and her third was to Oasis star Liam Gallagher, dad to her second son Lennon, while she was most recently divorced from DJ Jeremy Healy.

However, Patsy is adamant only her marriages to Jim and Liam really "count" to her.

She added: "I can't change the rules of the law... (but) I was with Jim, and Lennon's dad for years, so I kind of count them as my two marriages.

"I know that's not allowed, I know there was a ceremony. But I feel that those were the really significant relationships and very, very deep and wonderful in so many ways."

Patsy's marriage to Dan lasted three years, while she was wed to Jim for four and Liam for three while her union with Jeremy lasted just a year.

The 'Lethal Weapon 2' star's son James is now 27 while Lennon is 21 and Patsy recently admitted she's been suffering from empty nest syndrome since her two boys left home.

She told OK! magazine: "It's so painful I can't tell you. Everyone's emotional at the moment, aren't they? Every day it's been really hard. "I don't let the boys know that but I know they feel it because they're constantly checking in. They have their own lives but I'm not going to lie, there's an ache in my heart."