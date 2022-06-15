Jurnee Smollett is very "excited" about her Black Canary spin-off.

The 35-year-old star first played the character in the 2020 film 'Birds of Prey' and is returning for a standalone movie as Dinah Laurel Lance. She has suggested that fans will learn a lot more about the superhero in the project that is in development for HBO Max.

Jurnee told ComicBook.com: "I'm just so incredibly excited about a number of things that I can't talk about. I mean, I'm excited, that's what I can say. I'm excited about getting to explore a lot... I feel like we've only touched the surface with Black Canary."

The 'Lovecraft Country' star also revealed that she wants to explore some of her alter ego's martial arts skills.

Jurnee said: "And she's one of the dopest martial artists in the DC Universe. That is something that is a real challenge in my head that I'm just excited at the possibility of being able to explore deeper and further and wider and greater."

The movie is being written by Jurnee's friend and regular collaborator Misha Green and the star teased that she has big ideas for the project.

Smollett said: "Here's the thing. Her imagination is BIG!"

The actress had suggested that 'Birds of Prey' was merely an origin story for the character and there was much more to come in the future.

Jurnee explained: "She's a beast, but I had to be really patient and kind of like reel that in because it is an origin story.

"She's not there yet, so it was great to explore this idea of, you know, a woman who's really needing to be emancipated from a state of mind. Because she's really the one in her own way.

"I mean, she's the most powerful person in the room. She's got the Canary Cry and yet she's choosing to hide it. And she's very much the reluctant hero."