Dakota Johnson wants to bring "heart" to 'Madame Web'.

The 32-year-old actress will play the character in an upcoming movie set in Sony's Spider-Man universe and explained that she wants to bring elements of smaller projects to the blockbuster.

In an interview with Collider, Dakota said: "I guess having experience on all tiers of films I can bring maybe some stuff from the little movies to the big movies that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale films that still have heart in them."

The 'Fifty Shades' star explained that crew members from her recent films 'Am I OK?' and 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' will be joining her in S.J. Clarkson's movie.

Dakota explained: "People from 'Cha Cha (Real Smooth)' and some from 'Am I Okay?' are coming on to 'Madame Web' with me. It's cool. It's fun to be able to start creating a real team of people that make movies."

In the comic books, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman who is connected to a life-support system that looks like a spider's web.

Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web has never actively fought any villains and insiders have stressed that the project could turn into something else.

The flick is also set to star Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Tahar Rahim and the 'Euphoria' actress revealed that she has been doing plenty of research for her role.

Asked if she has been reading the source material, Sydney said: "I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books. There's a lot to learn."

The actress revealed that she is a big fan of Marvel and Sony superhero films and regularly watched them as she was growing up.

Sydney, 24, explained: "I've always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."