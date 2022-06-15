The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge privately heard devastating accounts from those hit by the Grenfell Tower horror.

Prince William, 39, and his wife Duchess Kate, 40, also listened to heart-breaking accounts from survivors and relatives of those killed in the inferno five years ago on Tuesday (14.06.22)

The couple joined mourners at Westminster Abbey as Britain remembers the 72 victims of the blaze.

They skipped an appearance at Ascot alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall to attend the ceremony, with their visit coming hours after the names of the victims were read aloud at a memorial service.

It has been revealed the Duke and Duchess also held a private meeting earlier on Tuesday with those hit by the fire, accelerated by deadly combustible cladding while many of those who perished had been told to stay in their flats.

Silence fell on Tuesday afternoon as crowds gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember those who died in the horror on 14 June 2017.

The couple stood with survivors of the fire along with bereaved relatives at a memorial service also attended by politicians including Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time of the tragedy.

While Prince William looked on, the Duchess of Cambridge laid a wreath with white flowers at the base of Grenfell Tower in west London.

Both were seen bowing their hoods as they paused for a moment of reflection.

More than 72 are feared to have died who are thought never to have been identified.

Mourners donned green scarves and clothing to match the green hearts which adorn the wall below the 220ft high-rise block.

Green balloons were also later released in memory of the 18 children killed in the blaze.

An eight-year-old survivor of the fire, Ayeesha, recited a poem she wrote called ‘Never Forget’, drawing loud applause from the Cambridges.