Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich had a prenuptial agreement.

The former couple's divorce was finalised earlier this month, two years after they went their separate ways, and according to People magazine, there were no disputes over sharing their assets because they had made a deal 11 days before they tied the knot on 8 July, 2017.

Neither the ex-'Dancing with the Stars' professional nor the hockey player will receive spousal support, and they will each retain their personal properties.

The former couple had no community properties together and although they owned a joint membership to the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club, they each had a 50 percent separate property ownership interest.

The pair agreed to pay for their own attorneys and requested the divorce judgment went into "immediate effect."

Julianne is currently living in New York while starring in 'POTUS' on Broadway and she recently admitted she is "feeling good" about the latest phase of her life.

She said: "[Life is busy]. Eight shows a week on Broadway. I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it's so incredible. I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world.

"This is where I'm meant to be right now, so, feeling good."

Julianne admitted it is "incredible" to be part of the Broadway community.

She gushed: "Oh my goodness. It's absolutely incredible...

"Honestly, I'm so grateful. The fact that there's people that want to pay money to come and see our shows, and that we can offer any kind of entertainment and relief and humour - I mean, that's what I feel like I was put on this earth to do, is just to bring joy and entertainment to people."