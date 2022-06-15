Liam and Noel Gallagher came face-to-face at a party at the late George Michael's house.

The 'Everything's Electric' hitmaker is one of the contributors to the 'Freedom Uncut' documentary - the final thing the 'Careless Whisper' singer worked on before his death in December 2016 - and though the film is only getting a cinematic release now, Liam actually filmed his interview back in 2012, after hitting it off with George at the bash.

However, things could have turned out differently because the former Wham! singer's assistant was unsure whether she should even let Liam into the house because his estranged brother was there too and they hadn't seen one another since Oasis went their separate ways three years before.

Asked about Liam being interviewed for the film, George's friend and collaborator David Austin - who co-directed the documentary alongside his late pal - said: "Before the Olympics, actually, because Liam lives in the same area as we do in North London, he used to tell people with 'Praying For Time', 'Yeah man, there’s Lennon in that song.' We kind of knew that and played that show down at the Olympics, went back to the house.

"He just kind of rocked up – I think he was with Beady Eye at the time. They came to the house and there was a bit of hoo-ha because Noel was there and they hadn’t seen each other for quite a while. Well, they hadn’t seen each other at all.

"I remember George’s PA was going, ‘We’ve got Liam at the front door, are we gonna let him in?’ Yeah of course, f****** hell, open the door and bring him in. And they got on like a house on fire actually, very amicable, down the end of the garden at the bar. That was the beginning of the Liam thing."

The documentary includes interviews with the likes of Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers, but David admitted Liam was the most knowledgeable contributor.

Speaking at a screening of the film at London's Soho House on Monday(13.06.22), he said: "Funnily enough, Liam, out of all the interviews really knew his stuff big time.

"There was so much more in his interview, just talking about the dynamics of being a singer in the studio, prepping mentally, all that kind of stuff, he really understood it. He was brilliant."

'George Michael: Freedom Uncut' is in cinemas for one night only on June 22.