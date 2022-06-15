Dakota Johnson left a bride very confused when she crashed her wedding.

The 32-year-old actress had drank "a lot of wine" while on vacation in Italy and was persuaded to join a friend at a nearby marriage celebration, and though she thought she would be able to party undetected, she was soon spotted by the newlyweds.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', she said: "I did it once. I was in Italy with my sisters and in Italy they have a lot of wine there.

"My friend was at this wedding and he was like 'come this is a really big wedding no one will know'.

"And then all of a sudden I'm making eye contact with the bride as she's being bounced in a chair. And she was like 'What! Why is she here?' "

It isn't only weddings the 'Persuasion' star turns up to without an invite as she recently gatecrashed a "staff party" in Los Angeles.

She added: "And the other day here in LA I crashed a birthday party too that I wasn't invited too.

'It wasn't even a birthday party it was a staff party and they really were like 'what are you doing here?'

Dakota - who is in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - previously claimed gatecrashing weddings had turned into one of her favourite pastimes.

Asked if she had turned up uninvited to a wedding, the 'Lost Daughter' actress said: "I feel like I've done that a lot. It's one of my number one hobbies."

'Scary Movie' actor Simon Rex also enjoys crashing weddings.

He admitted: "I looked down off the balcony and there was a wedding going on and I thought, 'That looks fun' so I went down and danced with people.

"It was good, weddings are fun, especially when you're not the groom."

Last October, Tom Hanks joined the ranks of celebrity wedding crashers when he stumbled across brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries taking photos with their loved ones after tying the knot on the beach by Santa Monica Pier in California.

The 'Toy Story' star posed for photos and talked to the group for several minutes.

In 2020, Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Walt Disney World in Florida.

He shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "Just crashed a wedding at disney world (sic)"

In the video, Nas could be seen running into the small hall as his hit song 'Old Town Road' played to the great shock of everyone present, with one attendee saying: "What the f*** is happening right now?"

And in 2019, Danny DeVito and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson were relaxing by their pool during a break from promoting their movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level' in Cabo San Lucas when they overheard the sounds of celebration nearby.

On a whim, the actors decided to pay the bride and groom a visit, much to the delight of the happy couple.

They sneaked into the bash through the kitchens and stunned the couple and their guests as they walked out into the main room while singing a rendition of 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole before congratulating the couple and posing for photos.