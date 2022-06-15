Janet Jackson is planning to release a new album.

But the singer, 56, says fans will have to wait as her “number one job” at the moment is “being a mama”.

The mum-of-one told the June/July issue of Essence about her love of music: “Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job.

“There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be.

“I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do – but my number one job is being a mama."

The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer had son Eissa, 5, in January 2017 with her 47-year-old ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, from whom she split in 2017 after they met seven years earlier.

Jackson also admitted to Essence fame does not mean much to her, adding she doesn’t have any of her five Grammys or any other awards on display in her home.

Instead, she regards spending time with Eissa as her main achievement, along with recognising her growth from child star into “the woman that I am today”.

She said about life in the spotlight and awards: “That’s not important to me… it’s really the body of music touching people and how it impacts their lives that matters to me.

“It’s not the accolades. I honestly don’t think about that stuff.”

She added about what the public gets wrong about her private and public lives: “When it comes to my personal life, I think mistaking my kindness for weakness.

“When it comes to my professional life, I would say it would have to be not liking to hear the word ‘no’. Especially being a woman, and someone telling you, ‘No, you can't because…’.”

Jackson has remained mainly out of the limelight since she had Eissa, with a source telling PEOPLE in February motherhood has given the singer a new perspective on life.

An insider said at the time: “While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion. She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life.”